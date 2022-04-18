Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Snow during the morning will change to rain showers during the afternoon. High 43F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.