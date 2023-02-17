Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY... A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will move in this evening and continue into early Friday morning. The sleet and freezing rain are expected to be the main impactful precipitation types to start. Snow mixes in after midnight as temperatures fall into the 20s. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses as well as lesser traveled roadways will have the greatest chance to see impacts. There is less confidence in roadways with a higher volume of traffic seeing impacts, but they still could. These impacts could last into Friday's morning commute. If you encounter slick conditions, be sure to use caution while driving and slow down.