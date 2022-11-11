Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 knots tonight gusting to 25 knots. Waves 1 to 2 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots Friday into Friday night. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet Friday. Waves 4 to 7 feet Friday night. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&