Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.