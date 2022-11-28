Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots diminishing to 5 to 15 knots by daybreak Monday. Waves 5 to 9 feet subsiding to 4 feet or less by 10 AM EST Monday. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&