NAPPANEE [mdash] Frieda Stutzman, 85, of Nappanee, died at 5 a.m. on Friday, May 14, at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa, of natural causes. Frieda was born on Jan. 3, 1936, in Bremen, to Oscar H. and Katie (Schmucker) Schmucker. Mrs. Stutzman lived her entire life in the Nappanee area and m…