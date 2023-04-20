I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s feeling whiplashed with the weather we’ve been having this spring — and I use the term ‘spring’ loosely.
Because really to me, spring means a gradual warming each day, much like the minutes of daylight we gain each day.
But spring in this climate-changing world means we get all four seasons in one week. And in the off chance that someone outside our subscription area thinks I’m kidding or exaggerating — I’m not.
In the last 10 days we had temperatures reaching 80 and we were wearing shorts, sandals and short sleeves. It was glorious. But we knew it couldn’t last because after all, it’s not supposed to be 80 degrees in April in Indiana.
However, we went from 80 back to the 30’s literally overnight with snow showers adding insult to injury. And out came the long pants, heavy sweaters and winter coat. There’s been somewhat ‘normal’ days lately too for the spring and fall seasons.
For those readers who are thinking (and I know you are!) ‘that’s just spring in Indiana’ — no, no it’s not, and I can prove it. According to Weatherspark.com April in South Bend has “daily high temperatures increasing by 11 degrees from 53 to 64 rarely falling below 38 or exceeding 78”
Oh really? Hmmm---I remember 80 and 32. “Daily low temperatures increase by 9 degrees from 35 to 44, rarely falling below 24 or exceeding 57 degrees.”
Okay, I don’t think we had a low of 24 or a low higher than 57, although the wind-chill value was in the 20’s so that counts. But let’s get back to the first part — “rarely falling below 38 or exceeding 78” This ain’t normal people.
I just don’t think our bodies are meant for these extreme shifts in such short periods — at least mine isn’t. This whiplash weather has me starting to sniffle, sneeze and chug Emergence-C again.
Yes, we know we can still have freezes in April and early May that’s why we abide by the no planting till after Mother’s Day rule, but going from 80 to 30? That’s just crazy!
I once jokingly wrote Mother Nature was menopausal but this goes beyond that, I think. Don’t get me wrong, I fully enjoyed those three days of summer that we had and I would have been okay if we just went down to ‘normal’ 50’s or 60’s but 30’s and snow? NO.
We’ll be moving back into a more normal April weather pattern — including April showers to bring May flowers (that already started prematurely blooming). However, the chance for whiplash is not over as I saw it will be 80 one day this week and then down to a high of 40’s for the weekend.
So with this kind of unpredictable weather patterns there’s no more storing seasonal clothes away. Remember that? Everyone had a trunk or a suitcase or something that when spring came you’d take a day and pack away the heavy sweaters, gloves and hats (sometimes with mothballs). Then in the fall you’d reverse the process packing away the shorts, T-shirts, etc.
These days all four seasons of clothes are packed into my closet and crammed into dresser drawers. Several years ago I quit packing the summer clothes away because of winter trips to Florida or Arizona to visit family and I’d just leave out those lightweight long-sleeved shirts in the spring and fall.
But with these extreme temperature changes they all just stay accessible at all times. However, I know soon the extremes shouldn’t be quite as extreme and we might be talking about highs of 90 degrees dropping to a high of 60 degrees versus 80 and 30.
Until then — brace yourselves!