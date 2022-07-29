Fair week is coming to an end, school is starting in a couple of weeks (gasp!) and I’m experiencing my annual mid-summer panic. Even though according to the calendar, summer is officially only a little over a month in, once kids go back to school it seems like summer is over.
People are ready to move on to fall — retailers have Halloween items out already — and I just want to shout, ‘No, no, no! Summer’s just started!” I start panicking about not having as much summer fun as I think I should have.
I start regretting too much time spent indoors in front of screens (as the young folks say—for us older folks that’s the computer and TV) and not enough time spent in the sun and sand.
The older I get the faster the days, weeks, months and years fly by. I can’t believe we’re at the end of the month already! But somehow it feels like summer’s only a month long and winter is eight months long.
So as my annual mid-summer panic sets in I start getting committed to planning that summer fun I’m panicked about missing.
As of this writing I haven’t yet made it to the fair. I’m still hoping to but realize I’m running out of time. I’ve kept my 40-year-run of not seeing the fair parade going. (I know, this time you’re gasping!)I left church Sunday and saw chairs already lined up and I thought about breaking that record this year, but with errands to run and storm clouds forming in the sky I decided this wasn’t going to be the year I broke that record.
Of course if I was able to bring my grandkids to the fair it’d be a no brainer that I’d make the time to go but with that not in the cards this year it makes it easier to let deadlines and meetings and other obligations get in the way. I do enjoy going though and seeing the animals, eating fair food and taking in a show.
But what I have done is call my BFF and get some plans on our calendars. For two supposedly retired people we’re both pretty busy! We’re taking a short road trip to check out the Berne Swiss Days Festival this weekend. I’d heard about it before but after writing a city profile on Berne for one of the magazines I regularly write for a couple of months ago, I definitely wanted to check it out. I’ll let you know how it goes!
We also got our beach day on the calendar and we’re going south this time instead of north, but I’m thinking we may have to add another beach day later on.
So far I have enjoyed at least one day at a friend’s pool, saw fireworks and sat around a bonfire and had a S’more. The last was thanks to a seminarian at my church who was here helping for the summer and planned some bonfire talks.
I know bonfires are also a fall activity but I like to have them in the summer, too.
I’ve done some sunbathing and have tried to catch fireflies on video to send to my granddaughter Emma in Arizona. Apparently they don’t have fireflies there and when she visited here last summer I don’t know who was more excited about fireflies Emma or her Michigan-born mom. I shared the book the Very Lonely Firefly with Emma and she loved it. But it is not easy to capture them on video as fast as they flicker.
I still haven’t made it to The Chief and I need a least two visits there and I haven’t made it to a South Bend Cubs game yet. So see why I’m starting to panic? Do you remember when the summer days seemed to stretch on forever? No matter how hard I try I can’t ever seem to recapture that feeling of endless summer days, even when on vacation.
I love the fall too and all the fun that comes with that season but summer is so fleeting. I may just have to schedule a weekly summer fun time on my calendar — because otherwise it doesn’t seem to happen.
I hope you’re making the best of these summer days!