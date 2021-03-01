GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners have closed out a deal to sell property where the Concord Community Schools system is building a large new transportation center in Dunlap.
The commissioners were asked to finalize the agreement, now that the last remaining issues have been resolved, during their meeting Monday. This as construction has been underway on Concord’s $3.7 million bus garage and parking location along U.S. 33 at Mishawaka Road.
County attorney Craig Buche recounted how the county had purchased a State Farm insurance office in 2019, joining the acquisition of the former Astro Bowl property, in preparation for plans to build a new railroad overpass in the area.
But the overpass plans were altered as the process moved forward. The project currently calls for building the bridge from U.S. 33 near Concord Mall to Sunnyside Avenue and C.R. 13. The change meant the land the county acquired in Dunlap for the project became surplus properties, according to Buche.
Concord school leaders stepped in and purchased the properties from the county for the transportation depot. But Buche said the school system ran into a complex tangle of easements for the land, which held up finalizing the purchase agreement. As part of the sale, Buche said the county had made up to $50,000 available for Concord schools to tap into for resolving the easement issue.
Buche said the situation resulted in Concord buying out the former Formal Affairs shop at the site as well. That took care of the easement issue, but Buche said the school corporation used up the $50,000 reserve along with another $40,000 the system had also reserved, along with some other money for that acquisition.
As part of closing out the real estate deal, Buche said the agreement includes a provision where the county can’t look to recover any of the $50,000.
“It worked out, I think, best for everyone, and it makes a nice, clean property now. I think it all worked out well,” Commissioner Frank Lucchese said of the agreement.
Plans for Concord’s transportation center call for constructing an 11,700-square-foot facility across from Concord Intermediate School. The facility is expected to include parking for 45 school buses, about 65 spaces for school staff and bus drivers to park their personal vehicles along with support vehicles. An interior garage will also hold service bays and other amenities, according to information provided by Concord Schools.
The project is expected to be completed in the spring.
MEETING ROOM RENOVATIONS
Several other issues were considered during Monday’s meeting.
Among them, the commissioners approved using about $75,000 to renovate and modernize the meeting room at the county administration building in Goshen. Plans call for upgrading the room’s technology infrastructure to better accommodate streaming virtual meetings and to improve aesthetics.
Commissioner Brad Rogers is spearheading the project.
“The issue with this room is it’s quite dated. It’s not technology friendly. And the stuff we have set up here is temporary at best,” Rogers said.
He described wanting a better seating arrangement, referring to the long desk the commissioners and other county officials use for meetings. The desk, which extends across the width of the room, has room for the three commissioners, the county auditor and a staff member for maintaining meeting minutes and the web stream.
Rogers said he wanted consideration for a second desk row that would provide more seating, particularly with the seven-member Elkhart County Council in mind, as well as with consideration for spacing and social distancing requirements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers called the use of folding tables for council overflow and for the sheriff, county attorney and administrators during regular meeting “cheesy.” He indicated the room should have more of a resemblance to council chambers in other counties and cities.
Rogers said he polled the County Council members about the project, and said most were in favor of the idea. He’s been working with the county’s Buildings and Grounds department, information technology staff and vendors on how to proceed.
He said he’s getting estimates and plans to present them to the council members during their meeting March 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.