GOSHEN — Four people are dead, including a fourteen-year-old, and two others from Goshen injured in two separate weekend crashes in Elkhart County.
Christian Hartpence, 18, Lapaz, Joseph Garrison, 14, South Bend, and Brandon Shetterly, 19, Constantine, Michigan are dead following a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 38, west of C.R. 17, at 3:07 a.m. Sunday, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office News release stated. The vehicle, driven by Hartpence, was traveling westbound when it went off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a structure and then rolled over, sustaining heavy damage.
All five occupants were ejected from the vehicle, and none were wearing their seatbelts, the release added. Hartpence and Shetterly were declared dead at the scene, and Garrison was declared dead later at South Bend Memorial Hospital.
Two other occupants, Cheyenne Wesson, 17, and Ashley Wesson, 30, both of Goshen, were taken to area hospitals, with Ashley Wesson having suffered severe head trauma.
In a separate incident, a Middlebury man is dead following a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.
Andrew Hurtekant, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place at approximately 8:49 a.m. on C.R. 4, just east of Ind. 13, about three miles north of the Middlebury city limits, an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release stated. The crash took place in rainy conditions with wet road surfaces.
The 1998 Jeep Wrangler Hurtekant was driving ran off the north side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Hurtekant, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle before becoming trapped underneath it.
There were no passengers in the jeep, which sustained total damage, the release added.
Both crashes remain under investigation.