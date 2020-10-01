GOSHEN — As the Nov. 3 presidential election fast approaches, Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson is encouraging all county residents who have not yet registered to vote to do so before the Oct. 5 deadline.
According to Anderson, to be eligible to register to vote, a county resident must be a U.S. citizen who will be 18 years old or older by the Nov. 3 election date, and must have lived at their current address for at least 30 days prior to the election.
“There are several ways in which a voter can get their registration paperwork and all that,” Anderson said. “There’s a very easy way for a voter to register to vote if they have a state ID or an Indiana driver’s license, and that is to visit www.indianavoters.in.gov. There, they can enter their individual voter portal, and then, by providing their state ID number or their driver’s license number, that takes them fully into their portal, and they can actually register to vote fully online. And honestly, it takes probably a minute or less to do.”
For those who would rather fill out a hard copy of the registration form, Anderson noted that a copy of the paperwork can be downloaded by visiting the Elkhart County Clerk’s website, clerk.elkhartcounty.com.
“Then, at the top of the page, click on the tab that says ‘Voters,’ then click on the tab that says ‘Voter Registration.' So, you can print it off, fill it out, and then mail it or hand deliver it to the Voter Registration Office at 117 N. Second St., Room L1, Goshen, IN 46526. And it has to be a physical, inked signature on that hard copy form.
“Additionally, they can visit the Voter Registration Office and pick up the form that can be filled out at that point in time and then turned over directly to the voter registration staff,” he added, noting that registration forms can also be found at various distribution sites including Indiana license branches, libraries, state offices and federal offices. “Our hours over here are, for the rest of this week, we’re open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. And then Monday, Oct. 5, we’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And if they are physically registering, and visiting the office, it has to be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday. But if they’re doing it online, it needs to be done by 11:59 p.m. Monday. So, one minute to midnight.”
Anderson also encouraged those who believe they are already registered but who would like to verify their status and current address information to visit the www.indianavoters.in.gov website to check and make any necessary changes before the Oct. 5 deadline. This is especially important for those residents who may have moved within the last couple of years, he said.
“So, if you have access to the internet, that www.indianavoters.in.gov website is really the best option,” he said. “From there you can register to vote, you can check your voter registration status, you can update your information, you can check Election Day voting locations and hours, you can even check early voting locations and hours, all of that. So, that’s how specific and how far down it drills.”
For more information about the upcoming election, a breakdown of all slated candidates, and a full list of county vote center locations, visit clerk.elkhartcounty.com.
