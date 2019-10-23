GOSHEN — A state agency has a few days left to formally ask the Indiana Supreme Court to take up a legal case over a budget issue with the Goshen Public Library.

The state Department of Local Government Finance penalized the library in January 2018 for going over budget by $60. The library won an appeal, and the decision was reversed in June. The DLGF notified the state Supreme Court a month later, stating intentions to seek a review.

Since then, the state attorney representing the DLGF sought two 30-day extensions of the deadline to file the review petition. The latest extension request, filed Sept. 20, cites caseloads and administrative duties at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office among the reasons for needing more time, court documents show.

The high court granted the request, setting Oct. 28 as the new deadline to receive the petition for review.

CASE BACKGROUND

The DLGF, which oversees property tax assessments and local government budgeting, scaled back the library’s proposed budget for 2018 to 2017 levels because the plan went $60 over a maximum allowed amount without approval. As a result, the library lost $85,426 in funding that had been counted on for 2018.

The library board appealed the penalty through the Indiana Tax Court, arguing the state’s decision was overkill on a $60 overage from a data error that could have been corrected.

The tax court sided with the library, reversed the DLGF’s order and sent the case back to the agency.

The DLGF responded by filing the notice of the intent to ask the Supreme Court to review the matter.