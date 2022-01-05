GOSHEN — A daytime warming shelter will be open at Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Thursday and Friday due to subzero windchills.
Strong winds and subzero temperatures dropped into the region Wednesday and are expected to continue Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts to increase up to 45 mph, with wind chill values of 0 to -15 degrees Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to city officials, who added that people should dress warmly and be careful if going outside.
Winds will cause traveling to become difficult, especially on north-south roadways, city officials stated in a news release. The NWS suggests taking in holiday decorations or other loose items outside today if possible.
The warming shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Those needing a warm shelter after hours may request transportation to Faith Mission, which operates a low-barrier overnight warming shelter.
Anyone who is in need of shelter after hours should call 574-534-2300 to request transportation.
