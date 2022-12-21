ELKHART — Safe Haven Shelter in Elkhart is still accepting Christmas gifts for its clients.
Through the Safe Haven Christmas Shop resident parents at the group home can come in and pick out gifts donated by the community to the shelter specifically for the purpose of ensuring everyone at the shelter receives a gift for Christmas.
“Our community is incredibly generous with toys and things like that, but our residents here, we have mothers here and to give them the opportunity to have a present is fantastic. Older teens, we all know it’s harder to shop for them, but it’s also important to give them a present in the sense of the holiday spirit as well,” YWCA Donor Relations Officer Mari Linn Wise said.
Administration and volunteers at the shelter spoke with clients and families to prepare a curated list of gift ideas for every age group.
For young children and infants, portable cribs, bouncers, and hard books are top choices. For preschool and school-aged children, Wise said they prefer educational-based toys.
Vice President of Empowerment Services for the YWCA Autumn McCully explained that while the shelter has plenty of gifts for young children, gifts for teens and mothers are in demand.
“We want the clients themselves to be able to get something, and to be able to wrap it up and get something on Christmas,” she said. “It’s hard being in the shelter and not being in your own home so we want to make their holidays brighter.”
Items of interest to older women and teens at the shelter were identified as makeup sets and haircare products, notebooks and art supplies, bath and body sets, seasonal clothing, backpacks and handbags, sports apparel and equipment, and DVDs and books.
There are currently 11 clients at the shelter, with a total of 24 children in the shelter and wrapping paper is also needed so that parents can wrap the presents.
“For us, it’s really important for the client to get something too. In their relationships, sometimes they don’t even get gifts for years and when they come in, they’re so torn down and they put their heads down and they don’t look you in the eye,” McCully said. “I think really being validated is something that’s empowering for them, but also, to know that somebody has thought of them and knowing that everything comes from community support is really important to them because then they know their community has their back.”
Wise said donations are needed year-round, though, not just during the holiday season. Personal hygiene items are critical yearlong. They boast an Amazon Wishlist but used items are also welcome for year-round essentials donations such as clothing and household supplies.
Donations are typically accepted from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, although donations are accepted during off hours, but they request calling ahead, as there are less staff in the building other times. Donors will be asked to fill out a donation form at drop-off as well.
“We are open 24 hours, 365 days a year, so even on Christmas, we could be taking in a family so donations all the time are accepted and greatly appreciated,” Wise said.
To check out the Safe Haven Christmas wishlist, visit https://www.ywcancin.org/holiday-wish-list/