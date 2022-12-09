INDIANAPOLIS — Through the Operation Holiday Program, Indiana veterans and their families can receive $300 per dependent child in the household and $200 per household toward a holiday meal.
Applications are due by Dec. 30 and need to be submitted online at in.gov/dva or by calling 317-232-3910.
This program is part of Indiana's Military Family Relief Fund, a news release stated.
"This holiday season and beyond, Hoosiers can support those who have protected our freedoms by donating to this fund providing emergency grants to veterans, their widows, and military families struggling to pay for certain necessities like food, utilities, medical expenses and transportation needs," the release added.
Veterans in immediate need can connect to help quickly by calling 211, which is a free and confidential hotline Hoosiers can use to find local assistance with food, finances, utilities and housing. This line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To learn more and to donate to the program, visit www.in.gov/dva/about-idva/links/military-family-relief-fund/donation-details2.