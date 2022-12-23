GOSHEN — Children internationally are in need of support.
Through Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, donors still have time to send a Christmas box to children around the world.
“It goes all over the world to remote countries where kids just don’t get anything,” Diane Hershberger of River Oaks Community Church explained.
River Oaks Community Church served as the drop-off zone for the area.
“We had a lot of new groups participate from last year,” Hershberger said.
It was the church’s second time hosting Operation Christmas Child drop-offs.
“This was an international way to do things without going,” Hershberger said.
Unable to travel to Haiti and other missions trips, River Oaks packed over 600 boxes, and saw 2,900 boxes dropped off by the community. In the Michiana area, it’s thought that roughly 38,000 were furnished. Six countries participate in the program aside from the U.S.
“Most of our boxes go all the same place,” she explained. Last year River Oaks went to Benin, a country in West Africa, and this year, they’ll go to Mexico.
The church gathered boxes Nov. 13 through Nov. 21 and other in-person donations have also already ended, but it’s not too late to donate online.
Through Samaritan’s Purse “Build-A-Shoebox” online, donors can spend $25 to send a box to remote locations around the world, to places where missionaries might not otherwise be able to get supplies to.
Hershberger explained that after shoeboxes are delivered to the church, they go into cartons labeled Samarian’s Purse. Those go to countries that have agreements.
“The Build-A-Box ones that they do online, they will just put in a plain brown box because some governments, if they see something that says Samaritan’s Purse on them they’ll confiscate it,” she explained.
“I just think it’s a super neat project,” Hershberger said.
Donations are accepted through Dec. 31.
To donate a box, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.