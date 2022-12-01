GOSHEN — Holiday festivities are right around the corner, and that means that local organizations are preparing for a rise in business, including the homeless shelter in Goshen, First Light Mission.
Mindy Morehead, the executive director for the last 10 years, shared that the shelter is a program-based homeless shelter for anyone with minor age children and single women.
During the holiday season, Morehead explained that the shelter stays very full. The max capacity of the new building is 24 and the organization consistently stays at 22 during the winter months.
“Our average is 22, with 13 of them being children,” she said.
The biggest need that the shelter typically has during this time of year is winter clothing, including snow boots.
“Our biggest need for them is pajamas, underwear and winter boots,” Morehead said.
When it comes to the upcoming events for the shelter, they just had their biggest event of the year a few weeks ago. However, there is one more event to wrap up the year in December.
“We just held our annual fundraiser A Place at the Table and then we will have Breakfast with your Neighbor at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13," she said. "We have a day of wrapping and Christmas parties for our guests.”
While First Light Mission has not yet had volunteers in the new facility, they are now opening up to individuals coming in during meals to interact and play games with the families.
“They can come in and eat with our guest, they can adopt one of our families and grant their Christmas wishes or even take the families shopping,” Morehead said.
For more information, visit https://firstlightmission.org or call 574-534-2300.