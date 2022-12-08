GOSHEN — Residents are invited to join Everence for its ninth annual winter clothing drive.
Community residents and Everence employees are invited to donate new or gently used coats, scarves, mittens or other winter clothing for adults or kids.
Collection boxes will be set up at Everence offices in Goshen: 1301 College Ave., and 1110 N. Main St., until Friday, Dec. 23.
The items collected will be donated to The Window, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that provides services to meet the needs of those who have limited income.
Learn more about the winter clothing drive at everence.com/Michiana.