Kris Klosinski, Program Director at Elkhart County Jail since 2008 shared that inmates have been making preemie hats since 2016.
“Over 600 inmates have participated in making hats in the Program Ward and almost 6,000 hats have been donated throughout the community,” Klosinki said.
She explained that the program started with the help of a former intern and their friend.
“A former intern of the jail had a friend who worked at Elkhart General Hospital," she said. "She asked if the guys in the Program Ward would be willing to make hats for preemie babies at the hospital. The guys in the Program Ward were honored that they were asked to do this and made beautiful hats for the little babies.”
With over 100 inmates that have participated in this project in the past, Klosinki explains that she was the first to teach the inmates in the program ward how to crotchet and now teach each other when someone is moved into the unit.
“30 inmates on average are in the ward at any given time, and approximately 75-100 inmates have participated in 2022," Klosinki said. "Once someone is moved into the Program Ward, they quickly assimilate into the ethos of the ward, and they are taught by other inmates how to crotchet. I taught the very first groups back in 2016, but the inmates have carried it on themselves and now teach all the new guys themselves.”
While Elkhart General Hospital is the main place that these hats are given to, it is not the only location they donate to.
“The guys have made hats of all sizes and for many different organizations in Elkhart County including the United Way, The Window, Faith Mission, and more," she said. "But the preemie hats go to Elkhart General Hospital. The inmates have made one donation already and have another batch of hats ready to donate.”
Klosinki shared that she believes the inmates participating in giving back like this helps give them purpose and new skills.
“Crocheting gives the men a calming, peaceful way to use their creative skills," she said. "They stay active throughout the day with something that gives them a positive purpose. They are proud to know they are giving back to the community.”
She gathered a few statements from inmates that are participating in the program this year.
“Never in a million years would I think I'd pick up making hats, let alone making them in jail," Brandon Shelton said. "So many places don't have rehabilitation services, and inmates just sit in jail and gain nothing from it. There needs to be more programs like these that help to change lives.”
John Ellis, another individual participating in the program shared that he enjoys giving back to his community in a meaningful way.
“Making hats for the needy isn't just a great way to pass time," Ellis said. "It's a positive way to give back to our community. It's nice to be able to give for once, instead of being a liability to people around us.”