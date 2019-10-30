ELKHART — Days Corp. has partnered with Mosaic in Northern Indiana, a nonprofit organization which provides services to individuals with disabilities.
Recently, representatives for the company spoke about employing Tim, a man receiving services through Mosaic. Tim works in the wire harness division, picking, sorting and assigning labels, according to a news release from Days Corp.
“He is part of the team; he’s doing an important job that leads to us becoming a more successful corporation,” Kevin Schmidt, chief operating officer at Days Corp. said. “The partnership Days Corp. has with Mosaic has taught us several things; it’s a sense of community, it’s a sense of willingness to help others in need, but more importantly it’s shown us to look past someone’s limited ability to find what they can excel at.”
Dean Giudice, community relations manager for Mosaic in Northern Indiana, said providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities is invaluable.
According to a Facebook post on Mosaic’s page, Tim received the Gerwels-Pojeta Forward in Faith Creating Possibilities Award at the Mosaic Partners in Possibilities Event.
“I applaud everyone at Days for making this young man’s employment so meaningful to him,” said Giudice.
“It was a bold move, but we were willing to take that first step and that’s what I’d say to any other potential employers, be bold, take that step and you won’t regret it,” added Schmidt. “Partnering with Mosaic and having Tim as a part of the Days Family is an honor. Hiring Tim was one of the best decisions. He is a daily reminder to love and care for those around you, and it will come back tenfold,” he said.
