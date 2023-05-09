GOSHEN — Two Goshen homes owned by landlord Ron Davidhizar are officially set for demolition.
The decision by the Elkhart County Commissioners came after Davidhizar attended the Monday morning meeting where bids for the demolition of 22043 Mississippi Ave. and 60317 Fenmore Ave. were to be awarded.
“You know, Mr. Davidhizar, I’m empathic to your plight, but I didn’t fall off the log yesterday.” Commissioner Brad Rogers told him. “I’ve been around this county many years, not only as a patrol officer but as a sheriff, and now as a commissioner and I’ve seen these rental properties and really thrilled that you are an entrepreneur and that you can have rental properties, but quite frankly, apparently you have too many — because you can’t manage them so we’re going to help you manage them and we’re going to help the neighbors of these properties by getting rid of these blights.”
The Fenmore home underwent a fire around 2015, after a case for unsafe structure was issued, a building permit was issued for a remodel shortly thereafter. Elkhart County Elkhart County Planning & Development Building Commissioner Kevin Williams said the inside of the home was cleaned out but in 2017, another unsafe structure case was opened, and again, shortly after, a building permit was issued.
In 2021, a hearing took place but no one attended and the county reviewed a demolition order. Williams explained that again, a building permit was issued and they hoped the building would be refurbished so they waited. It took until just a few months ago for Williams to notice work being done on the property, specifically, demolition.
Property owner Ron Davidhizar said he had several people say they’d work on the house, who ultimately backed out.
“When you work on a house that’s been severely damaged by fire, it’s black and dirty and rather disagreeable work,” he said. “Nobody particularly wanted to do it.”
He added that increased demand for new home construction also made the search for contractors more difficult.
Davidhizar said Roman Troyer, who has been doing renovation work for him has agreed to rebuild the home and do whatever it takes.
Commissioner Rogers questioned why it’s taken eight years to see progress.
“It seems to me that you’re just now coming and putting attention to it when the county, on behalf of the neighbors, are dealing with a blight and unsafe housing situation,” Rogers said. “They’re taxpayers as well and that’s why we have this system in place is to take care of situations where you have owners who are negligent in upkeep of their homes and it becomes an unsafe housing for residents in that you’ve got kids in and out, possibly homeless people, rodents, and things.”
Davidhizar said until he met Troyer, he’d been seeking out builders who could repair the property, but learned that it would only cost $600 more to simply tear down the whole structure and build a new home.
“Having made that decision, we went out and tore down, and hauled away,” he explained.
Commissioner Bob Barnes said he went by the homes and people addressed their frustrations to him, asking him why the county was taking so long to handle it.
The other home is located in the same neighborhood, on Mississippi Avenue. In 2021, complaints were received about that home. After another unattended hearing, a demolition officer approved the order for demolition on the second home.
“I can’t imagine what you’d have to do to bring this house into code compliance,” Williams said. In his report, Williams states the house has no heating, electrical, or plumbing, is uninsulated, and is structurally unsound, among other concerns.
Davidhizar said he didn’t initially own that home and that the old owner gave it to him.
“But that had not been carried through in the legal aspect of it,” he said. “It was still legally her house.”
He said he contacted his attorney who began working with the homeowner and a few months ago ownership was transferred into his name.
“I think you can understand why I would hesitate to put a lot of money into it when it was not officially mine, but now it is officially mine so I’m ready to move ahead,” he said.
Rogers said the year timeline that Davidhizar offered for the Fenmore house felt unreasonable, given the amount of time that’s passed, and added that the Mississippi house is also a blight.
“You really expect us to believe that you’re going to move ahead when the Fenmore address was yours for eight years and you didn’t move ahead on it?” Rogers questioned. “That causes this board concern that you’re just blowing smoke at us and it’s not going to happen.”
Rogers also asked Williams to comment on another home owned by Davidhizar on Missouri Avenue. Williams recalled that Davidhizar came in for an electrical permit and because they’d had complaints about the property, they asked to meet him on site.
“The doors were hanging wide open, which is not good, and there was holes in the fascia, you know, just from deterioration,” he said.
Davidhizar told him the previous renters had tried to steal electricity and damaged the meter base. A crew was working on fixing the doors and Williams said he asked them about the fascia and they told him they’d be working on it the following week.
“The next week came and the guy called me and said ‘Hey, I have a sickness. I’m not going to be there this week,’ you know, I really appreciated that, but now it’s been four months and it’s still sitting like that. … That’s just one instance.”
Barnes asked Williams’ thoughts on working with the landlord.
“I like Ron,” he said. “Me and him get along and I don’t know if people in my position got along with Ron in the past. But I just can’t get anything done. We’ve tried everything. We send him letters, we call him, we have hearings, we had him bond the house. Still isn’t completed. I don’t know what else to do.”
Troyer also spoke, claiming that he could do the work quickly and other communities he’s worked in have been happy with the work he and his team have done on Davidhizar’s properties. He also told the commissioners that with their cooperation, he could have the new house on the Fenmore property within a month.
“We’ve tried to cooperate with Mr. Davidhizar for the last several years,” Rogers told him.
Williams said he’s also experienced Davidhizar building a house, and then not finishing it as well.
The commissioners moved to award the bid for both properties to B&E Excavating of Nappanee bid $6,900 on the Fenmore Avenue home and $7,200 on the Mississippi Avenue home.
Other items to come before the board included:
• The Health Department’s Lincoln Center is finally getting a new elevator after years of attempted repair. Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor told the commissioners that the department has $50,000 to put toward the project, but they need $153,800 more. The commissioners approved the request for the additional funds.
• Commissioners also approved an appropriation for $200,000 from the Jail CAGIT fund for building repair and maintenance at the jail. The project is ongoing.
• They also approved $6,760,062 for courthouse construction from Lease Revenue Bonds. Taylor explained they have the money. They just hadn’t approved the appropriation, and there will be more appropriations from the fund to come.