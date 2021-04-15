GOSHEN — Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 15, located at 708 W. Pike St., is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish fry event at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event is to support the auxiliary in its effort to help local veterans. The cost is $8 per person and includes fish, french fries, cole slaw and a choice of desserts. The event will last until items are sold out. Also, the event will feature karaoke by Ronda Jordan, beginning at 7 p.m.
Drive-up, carry-out and dine-in options are available. To place an order, call 574-533-2924.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.