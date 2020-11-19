GOSHEN — An Elkhart man is set to stand trial for murder again next year after a federal judge tossed his original conviction earlier this year.
Dentrell Brown, 26, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for a hearing to start the process of retrying him in a fatal shooting case 12 years ago. His new trial date is scheduled for May 2021.
Brown, at age 14, was convicted of murder along with co-defendant, 19-year-old Joshua Love, in February 2009. The case stemmed from the killing of 35-year-old Gerald Wenger in Elkhart in March 2008.
Evidence at the joint trial included testimony from a jail inmate who described how Brown and Love each admitted to him separately they shot Wenger.
Brown was sentenced to 55 years in prison. He appealed the case, but the conviction was upheld.
He turned to federal court, filing for a writ of habeas corpus to strike down the conviction in December 2013. That request was denied, but a federal appeals court reversed the decision and sent it back to the federal court in southern Indiana. There, a judge ruled in July to grant the writ on the basis of ineffective counsel.
The judge found Brown’s trial attorney failed to move to prevent the jury from considering Love’s alleged jailhouse confession as evidence against Brown; that it was “inadmissible hearsay.” The judge also found Brown’s appellate attorney failed to raise the issue in his appeal.
The decision ordered Brown’s release from prison unless the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office decided to retry him, allowing four months to make a decision.
Brown was transported back to the Elkhart County Jail to await a new trial.
During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno scheduled May 17, 2021, as the start of Brown’s second trial.
At the same time, his attorney in the federal case, Michael Ausbrook, has filed a motion for a special prosecutor to try the case. He also sought to have a state public defender appointed to the case. Ausbrook argued the current head of Elkhart County’s public defender’s office, Jeffrey Majerek, has a conflict of interest with the case since he represented Love during the original trial. And because Majerek heads the local office, Ausbrook argued, there’s also a conflict with any attorney he would assign to the case.
Christofeno asked for the motion to be submitted in writing for consideration.
