GOSHEN — Sixty students and 12 staff members are in quarantine because of the coronavirus, according to Goshen Community Schools’ dashboard, which updates the public on the district’s weekly COVID-19 numbers.
The dashboard, which was updated Thursday, shows that two staff members and 14 students are currently positive; one staff member and 17 students are in isolation; and 14 staff members and 30 students are waiting test results.
Goshen Schools is almost through its third week of school and last week began offering a dashboard to monitor the number of students and staff who not only have tested positive for the coronavirus, but who are in isolation, in quarantine and how many are awaiting results.
The numbers are not cumulative, but give a week-to-week comparison of how the district is doing, school officials said.
The numbers reflect the entire district and do not break down into building numbers because that could violate health information privacy, school officials explained.
The dashboard can be found at
