GOSHEN — A prolific homemaker and chef, Karen Meade, Goshen, is finally a member of the Elkhart County Homemaker Extension and this year, grand prize winner of this year’s Dairy Delicious competition.
Meade submitted in all three categories — party foods, main dish, and dessert, but she was the only one to do so this year.
“I love to see what I can make that different and tweak recipes,” she said.
Meade enters the competition, and many others every year. She’s got plans to compete in the barbeque next weekend “Bursting with Blueberries.” Earlier in the day she competed in the “Fresh Salsa” competition and won the fruit salsa category.
“It’s just something to do and it’s fun,” she said. “I like to cook and bake, especially for other people.”
Meade also does sewing, crafts, open-class baking, fashion, and sometimes canning.
“She an excellent homemaker,” said Linda Weibright, Extension member of the Hex Rural club. “She’s been an important part of keeping this going.”
Compared to other juried competitions, Meade said the dairy delicious one isn’t well attended despite being one of the easier competitions to enter. The only rule is it must have two dairy ingredients.
“Dairy is big in this county,” said Weibright.
The low turnout wasn’t a big issue, Weibright said. In fact, there’s not generally a large turnout for many of the homemaker’s special contests.
“We just go with the flow,” she said. “If we have five, we do it, and if we have one, it’s just as important as if we had five. I’d like to see more participation — always would like to see more participation… A lot of it depends on the day or the heat.”
Most of the competitions don’t require any pre-registration or much work ahead of time. Simply come in with a finished product for the ones that require a finished product and get registered.
This year, for the President’s Item, the theme was cherries and 16 entries were submitted Friday. Danae Bell was the winner.
“Be a part and bring something,” Weibright said.
There are special contests going on every day of the fair. Check-in for most competitions begins about a half hour before the contest is scheduled to start.
- Noon Monday - “Faster Fingers” crochet
- 6:30 p.m. Monday - “Year of the Broccoli”
- 11:15 a.m. Tuesday - “Longest Apple Peel”
- 11:30 a.m. Tuesday - “39th annual Senior Citizen’s Cookie Contest.”
- Noon Wednesday - “Corn Meal”
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday - “Lawn Ornament”
- Noon Friday - “Bursting with Blueberries”
- 11:15 a.m. Saturday - “The Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off”
- 11:30 a.m. Saturday - “Byler Lienhart Cook-Off”
- Noon Saturday - “Best of Michiana Ribs”
Each entry must be accompanied by a neatly written, printed or typed recipe. Recipes become the property of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers with the right to use them for fair publicity.
Complete contest rules and regulations are printed annually in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department booklet. A copy can be downloaded from the Purdue Extension website at extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html or obtain a copy from the office located inside Gate 2 on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
PARTY FOODS
SPICED UP PIMENTO CHEESE
By Karen Meade
8 oz extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
8 oz sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
8 oz cream cheese softened
1 4 oz jar of pimentos, drained
½ c. mayonnaise
¼ t. Pepper flakes
1 t. Jalapeno peppers, chopped
½ t/. Garlic
¼ t. Cracked black pepper
Salt to taste
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well combined. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
Serve with crackers or small sweet pepper or celery.
MAIN DISH
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
By Karen Meade
1 c. chopped onion
2 T. butter
2 c. shredded cooled chicken
1 c. sour cream
1 ½ c, shredded cheese
¼ c. flour
½ c. chopped green bell pepper
⅔ t. Salt
2 ½ c. chicken broth
1 - 4 oz can green chilis
3 T. butter
Tortillas
In skillet, saute onion and bell pepper. In bowl, add to shredded chicken.
In the same skillet, add salt, butter, and flour — stir to combine. Stir in brother and cook until thickened.
Remove from heat and add in sour cream and half of cheese and stir.
Stir in half of sauce into chicken mixture. Fill tortillas with mixture, roll, and place in greased pan. Pour remaining sauce over shells. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until bubbly.
DESSERT
Butterfinger Brownie Dessert
By Karen Meade
1 brownie mix in 9x13, baked and cooled.
Filling:
1 c. heavy cream
1 8 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ c. maple syrup
¼ c. powdered sugar
½ c. brown sugar
1 c. chopped Butterfinger
Topping:
1 c. heavy cream
½ c. chopped Butterfinger
¼ c. powdered sugar
In bowl, add ¼ cup powdered sugar and 1 cup heavy cream. Beat until soft peaks form.
In another bowl, combine cream cheese, brown sugar, and ¼ cup maple syrup. Fold in whipped cream and stir in 1 cup chopped Butterfingers. Spread on top of prepared brownies and refrigerate.
Again whip heavy cream and powdered sugar. Spread on top of dessert and sprinkle ½ cup Butterfinger on top and refrigerate.