SHIPSHEWANA — Dailey & Vincent are coming to the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center for their annual Joys of Christmas Tour at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on March 11, 2017, Dailey & Vincent are also regular performers at the location performing there three to six times a month, and are one of only 234 members in the 97-year history, Dailey explained. The band consists of Jamie Dailey (guitar, bass, lead and harmony vocals), Darrin Vincent (mandolin, bass, guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Christian Davis (bass vocals, guitar), Joe Dean Jr. (banjo, guitar, bass vocals), Jeff Parker (mandolin, guitar, harmony vocals), and Jesse Stockman (fiddle), all renowned bluegrass and country artists even before the inception of Dailey & Vincent in 2007 when two band members already well-known in the industry got together for the first time. Both Dailey and Vincent have been performing since preschool. Dailey recalled playing tambourine on stage during his dad’s local bluegrass band shows as a child, and Vincent played for years in his family band, too. “I think the good Lord works in mysterious ways and puts people together sometimes,” Dailey said. When they got together, Vincent was performing with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, while Dailey was with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. “Darrin got an opportunity to go in and sing on a compilation CD with different artists on it, and he said I can ‘If I can bring Dolly Parton to this CD, will you let Jamie Dailey and I have our own song on this?’ And they laughed at him — said, ‘Yeah. You bring Dolly and you and Jamie can have a song. Y’all can record a song,’” Dailey recalled. “Well he brought Dolly, and they gave us our own song, and we cut it with all these other artists and it went number one for six months and we were like ‘Holy cow!’ So we were offered our own record deal and so we gave our notices to Ricky and Doyle and we left out on our own, and our first paid tour date was on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry before we left out on tour and that was crazy. We did 140 shows that first year worldwide and it was amazing.” Between Vincent and Dailey, they boast five Grammy Awards, and the band they’ve developed has three more nominations collectively, four Dove awards, and 35 International Bluegrass Music Association awards including three Entertainer of the Year and three Vocal Group of the Year awards. The band has worldwide notoriety, touring over 130 days per year performing country, bluegrass, and gospel music and their audience is about to grow even wider. The state of Tennessee recently voted to adopt the band’s song “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” from their new album, Let’s Sing Some Country!, released on Sept. 16, as the state’s new official state song in March. It’s the 11th state song for the state, joining “Rocky Top,” “Tennessee Waltz” and “My Homeland, Tennessee.” Many will know them from their weekly bluegrass music show, The Dailey & Vincent Show, which is now on the Circle Network. The idea stemmed from Dailey’s own childhood role models, the Statler Brothers, a group he still touts to this day. It’s also where the formerly bluegrass-gospel band found the road to country music. “We felt like having done country music on our television show, having all the different country stars as guests on our television show singing with us, we thought that it was time for us to do it,” said Dailey. They employed producer Paul Worley to produce their first country music album Let’s Sing Some Country! “We had some special guests on the album — Vince Gill, Jimmy Fortune from the Statler Brothers, Jake Hoot was a winner of The Voice, and of course, Ms. Alison Krauss came in and sang with us on it as well. It was a big blessing and I was thankful, and I don’t want to come across as braggadocious but it was one of the best albums I’ve ever been a part of. I really enjoyed myself singing and playing on it.” At the Dec. 8 show, they’ll perform all the traditional music fans would expect including songs from their own Christmas Album, “Dailey and Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas” such as their own take on “Mr. Grinch.” They’ll have gospel music as well including “Road to Bethlehem,” an original of theirs which also featured Dolly Parton. Tickets are available athttps://www.thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/event/dailey-vincent-christmas
