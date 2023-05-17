GOSHEN — Anna Lehman watched in awe as dozens of cyclists took off from Lincoln Avenue Cycling in Goshen Wednesday evening.
It was Lehman’s first time experiencing the Ride of Silence, a national cycling event over 20 years old honoring her late husband Mel Lehman, and others like him, who lost their lives in vehicle crashes while as bicyclists.
“You don’t want to have it happen to you just to experience this,” she said.
Lehman recalled that Sept. 9, 2020, as per usual, her husband charted out his workout schedule and route for the day.
“He was on a bicycle, but he wasn’t really a 'cyclist',” Lehman, Middlebury, remembered. “He was more like — he worked out with the weights and things — and then on his more heavy days, he’d bike maybe five miles, and it wasn’t like a high speed or anything. It was just for more exercise and he’d maybe ride 10 miles.”
Middlebury Police would later report a bicycle pickup truck crash on East Warren Street at Grace Lawn Cemetery just before 5 p.m.
“He had it all marked out so that he wasn’t in any danger out on the road,” she said. “All we can figure out is that he had his head down and there’s cemetery also across the road, on both sides of the road and there’s a little bit of a hill there, and if he just looked up and didn’t see the road… I don’t know.”
Less than three hours later, at 77 years old, Lehman died from his injuries. His wife still racks her brain trying to understand what happened.
“It was such a shock,” she said. “If I wouldn’t know that he loved the Lord and that he isn’t with Jesus now then it would be very difficult. This way, it’s still hard but at least I know.”
Lehman’s friends, family and co-workers came to ride in honor of him, and the many people lost to cycling accidents every year. His wife didn’t participate in the ride this year, but says maybe another year.
“It’s a little bit like — that’s what he was killed on,” she said. “But a lot of people are killed in cars or with guns and that doesn’t mean I’m never going to ride in a car. I don’t hate bicycles. I know it’s good for exercise but I still get very anxious around a bike now.”
She was invited to ride in her car behind the procession but said she felt it would defeat the purpose of the silent memorial ride, so instead, she watched for the first time from the sidelines as the crowd of cyclists disappeared along Lincoln Avenue in silent tribute.
According to the United States Department of Transportation FARS Encyclopedia, cycling-related crashes increased by 8% between 2019 and 2020. In the newest report available, 2020, 938 are reported to have lost their lives in bicycle-motor vehicle crashes.
A study of hospitalizations for bicycling injuries between 2002 to 2009 found that an estimated 6,877 people were hospitalized for injuries caused by a motor vehicle crash, and 18,457 people were hospitalized for non-motor vehicle bicycle accidents.
“There’s more accidents that go on than we know about or hear about,” said Danny Jones, owner of Lincoln Avenue Cycling.
In 2003, the first Ride of Silence was organized in Dallas, Texas by Chris Phelan, after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was struck by the mirror of a passing bus on an otherwise empty road and was killed. Since then, the memorial has grown to an international event. In 2022, there were 226 Rides of Silence in 12 countries in 45 U.S. states and on four continents.
It takes place every third Wednesday in May.
“The idea is to remind motorists that bicyclists have a right to the road as well, and to try to get them to learn to give us, as we say, our three feet, but also with cyclists, we want them to also do their responsibilities — headlights on their bike, wear bright clothing and follow the rules of the road as well,” Jones said.
Jones added that the Michiana community is lucky to have more and more bike paths constructed every year as cycling grows in popularity.
“We have more and more people on bikes in this area and the bike culture is continuing to grow, so as more and more people get on bikes all the time, and the e-bikes get more people out riding and they, too, have to follow the rules," he said. "The more people you get out on the road, the more risk you have for accidents and we’re just trying to remind people to follow the rules.”