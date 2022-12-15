GOSHEN — Christmas lights traveled throughout the city Thursday evening.
Three years ago, Lincoln Avenue Cycling set out to begin highlighting homes in the city of Goshen with spectacular holiday lighting displays that could be easily reached through a cycling caravan.
“I try to get out a couple of evenings this time of year to see what streets might look better than others,” said Lincoln Avenue Cycling’s Service Manager Jason Kado.
Turnout varies based on the weather but the ride is always popular for cycling enthusiasts.
This year’s ride started at the Electric Brew, and traveled to Goshen College, then to Shanklin Park to see Goshen’s Nights of Lights before going toward Black Squirrel Golf Course and Larimer Greens and then heading back downtown to close out the evening of cycling.
Bike lights are not only welcome but encouraged by coordinators.
“It’s fun to see how people decorate their bikes,” said Lincoln Avenue Cycling owner Danny Jones. “We have a little contest and people vote.”
The enjoyment comes not only from the bikers getting to view a barrage of lights throughout town together, but spectators as cyclists pass through, too.
“The fun thing of it is one or two of the bikes we try to play Christmas music throw while we’re going,” said Jones. “When you see 25-plus bikes coming down in a row or two-bikers ride but the bikes are all dressed up with lights and people stop in amazement. It’s fun to see it to through town. People are always standing out on their porches or looking out through windows and clapping or cheering us on. It’s a very festive and fun way to get into the Christmas spirit.”
Cyclists also dress up in costumes, and even Santa enjoys the trip for some years.
“It’s amazing how creative people get with their bikes and themselves,” Jones said. “They make it fun.”