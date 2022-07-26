GOSHEN — A planned expansion of the Cycle Works shop on the city’s east side got the green light from Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals members during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by shop owner Matt Schrock and Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for a developmental variance needed in order to allow for the construction of an approximately 2,352-square-foot building addition for the business.
Located at 1210 E. Lincoln Ave., the business is described as an independent shop providing parts, accessories and service for all brands of motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles and scooters.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property currently includes three buildings with an approximate total footprint of 5,240 square feet. The property also has drive access from Lincoln Avenue and asphalt and concrete parking and driving aisles serve the buildings.
“The petitioner is now proposing to build an approximately 56-foot by 42-foot addition to the northern-most building,” Deegan said in his analysis of the request. “The addition will replace two car ports on an existing gravel surface. The proposed building addition has a front setback of 13 feet where 35 feet is required along Lincoln Avenue, so approval of a developmental variance is needed to proceed.”
The property is over eight acres in size and includes two tax parcels, the western-most of which is undeveloped. The property is located in Zone AE Fringe of the regulatory floodplain, and wetland covers a large portion of both parcels.
Deegan noted that there is ample space on the property for additional building space that doesn’t encroach into the front building setback or the mapped wetland, and for that reason, strict application of the terms of the Zoning Ordinance will not result in practical difficulties in the use of the property.
Additional reasons listed by Deegan as to why approval of the request is warranted include:
• The front of the proposed addition is in line with an existing building on the property. That building encroaches well into the front setback. Alignment with the building will allow a more functional transition between the existing and proposed building.
• Uses on adjacent properties also encroach in the minimum front 35-foot building/driving aisle setback along Lincoln Avenue, and the proposed addition is unlikely to upset the character of the area. GIS measurements show an approximately 4-foot front building setback to the residence at 1214 E. Lincoln Ave., 7 feet and 12 feet to the two church buildings at 1213 E. Lincoln Ave., and 8 feet to the parking area for the car sales business at 1207 E. Lincoln Ave.
• The proposed addition maintains an adequate setback for the continued infrastructure improvements along the East Lincoln Avenue corridor. There is no indication that the proposed setback is in conflict with public health and safety.
• Because of the extensive wetlands and floodplain, the majority of the site cannot be developed, and new construction in a different location would require fill and additional building elevation, As such, an addition to the existing building may have less impact than new construction elsewhere on the site.
In the end, the board’s members agreed with Deegan’s assessment of the proposal, and the requested developmental variance was approved unanimously.