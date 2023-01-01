GOSHEN — Despite fog and light rain, about 25 to 30 bicycle enthusiasts came out Sunday morning to take part in what can be called a longtime Goshen New Years Day event.
"We ride no matter what," said Jacob Jones, coordinator of the 10th annual New Year's Day Ice Cycle Ride.
Riders began arriving at Lincoln Avenue Cycling shortly before 9 a.m., and the ride got underway at 9:12. The route was for a total of 17 miles, to end at Goshen Brewery. Riders were dressed for rain and chilly weather, with many bikes flashing rear safety lights.
Jones, along with Mike Sanders and Jeff Chupp, are the "founding fathers" of the event, which has been open to the public for the last nine of its ten years.
"What better way to start off the new year," Jones said. "We've had temps as high as 50 degrees and and low as 17 below, with wind chill. It's always an adventure."
To learn more, visit www.lincolnavenuecycling.com.