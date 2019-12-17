GOSHEN — Four area youngsters with special needs experienced the fun and freedom of riding a bike for the first time, thanks to a donation of custom-fitted adaptive tricycles.
According to Goshen Health officials, the children, who are from 5 to 11 years old, received the therapeutic tricycles as part of a partnership between Goshen Rehabilitation and the Kazoo Valley chapter of AMBUCS.
Occupational therapists, speech therapists and physical therapists at the rehabilitation center worked closely with the nonprofit organization to identify pediatric patients who could benefit from AMBUCS Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program.
The first riders to receive Amtrykes have a range of disabilities, including spina bifida, autism, paralysis, seizure disorders and developmental cognitive delays.
“Amtrykes help patients improve their balance, coordination and strength,” said Nikki Shaffer, Pediatric Occupational Therapist. “They give a sense of mobility and freedom that a child may not have experienced before.”
Pediatric occupational therapists at Goshen Rehabilitation work with children from birth through their teen years to improve coordination, fine motor skills, feeding and balance, according to a news release from Goshen Health.
