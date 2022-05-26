GOSHEN — Eunice Culp, former vice president of human resources for Everence Financial, retired May 18 after a career spanning more than 51 years.
Culp served in positions of increasing responsibility after joining Mennonite Mutual Aid Nov. 30, 1970, according to a provided news release.
When she arrived at MMA — which became Everence in 2010 — Culp didn’t expect to stay more than a year or two. However, as opportunities for growth and advancement came along, her plans changed.
She was serving as records manager in 1985 when a supervisor asked her to help in the personnel department. Her work in the personnel department became her focus, and Culp served as Vice President of Human Resources since the early 1990s, the release notes.
Her original plan was to leave Everence to go to college, but the company helped her attend college while continuing to work. She earned a degree from Goshen College.
Aside from obvious changes in technology since 1970, Culp said major differences between then and now include the growing challenge of staying on top of shifting governmental regulations.
“I’m happy to have been involved in our diversity and inclusion initiatives at Everence, as we’ve focused on having a workforce that reflects the communities we want to serve,” she also said.
Culp and her husband, Tom, live in Goshen and are members of West Goshen Church of the Brethren. They love spending time with their children and grandchildren.
President and CEO Ken Hochstetler said Culp has been “an integral part of the Everence team, leading some of our most important initiatives related to employee engagement and organizational culture.”
Culp said that when people asked why she stayed so long with one employer, her reply was, “I love my job, and I love Everence.”