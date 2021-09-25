Nappanee is quickly becoming a culinary destination with a new chef introduced at Ruhe 152 in August. We can’t wait to see Zach Lucchese’s revamped menu.
There’s also a new chef at The Barns at Amish Acres. Earlier in the year, the owners announced three new venues. One is The Barns Farm Table that features traditional Amish fare.
The second is The Barns Steakhouse, which offers Stutzman Brothers (Marlin Stutzman is one of three owners.) meats from their butcher shop in Sturgis, Michigan. It’s a fine dining venue, and Wagyu beef from the Stutzmans’ farm in Howe is always on the menu.
Lastly, The Barns Bakery and Café is open for lunch and serves coffee, baked goods, including fresh bread, and snacks.
RENTOWN
Going farther west into rural Marshall County, you venture into an area called Rentown. The name came about because of Dennis Hochstetler’s grandfather and a friend. They were called “rum-renna,” which means “getting about” in Deutsch. These guys were always visiting neighbors on a daily basis. So, the area became Rentown. Today, it’s a destination.
In 1987, Leroy Hochstetler opened a small country store to sell bulk goods and cheeses. In 2010, his son, Dennis, took over the operation, and it grew to the point where they no longer could expand the original building. So, they built a new store across the road that houses a bakery, fresh produce, cheeses, canned good, frozen items and a substantial bulk food inventory.
The original building is now the Dutchmaid Eatery & Gifts. Their pies come from the bakery and are spectacular.
Rentown also has other establishments including a quilt shop, buggy shop, fireplace store, greenhouse and nearby is Kuhn’s Orchard.
SUNRISE SHRIMP FARM
In 2015, we visited Hoosier Shrimp Farm near Koontz Lake. The Troike family invested substantially into a huge, environmentally controlled building that housed 16 shrimp pools. Each pool contained between 15,000 to 17,000 shrimp. That’s a lot of shrimp, and they had difficulty moving that amount. Eventually, they closed the farm. Enter Sunrise Shrimp Farm.
Nathan Helmuth has always had an interest in aqua critters, particularly crawdads. Motivated by an article in the Farmer’s Exchange, he and wife, Maria, started to grow shrimp six months ago. They bought some equipment from the Troike’s and started with a single tank.
Pacific white shrimp are native to the Eastern Pacific Ocean and are the most common shrimp farmed. RDM Aqua Culture research facility in Fowler Indiana provides the hatchlings to the farm and offers some interesting data:
• Shrimp is the most consumed seafood in the U.S.
• About 18 million servings are eaten daily.
• Americans consume an average of 4 pounds of shrimp a year.
• There’s only 1 gram of fat in 3-ounces of cooked shrimp.
• 90% of the shrimp consumed in the U.S. is from foreign countries.
• Only 2% of that 90% is inspected in the U.S.
• 60% of that 2% fails inspection.
Based on this data, shrimp farming in the U. S. has a huge upside if logistics can be developed.
Nathan knows this. He says: “We are starting small and want to get the word out.” His tank currently holds about 2,000, 18-20 count (number of shrimps per pound) shrimp. It’s housed in a special, environmentally controlled building. Sediment content, alkalinity, nitrides, ammonia, nitrates, oxygen, saliency, temperature and pH have to be carefully controlled to maximize the harvest.
We bought a pound, and Nathan was careful to select only the largest. These plump beauties are wonderful grilled whole. I like to do them on skewers. They’re not only delicious, but make a great presentation when the skewers are plopped onto a nice rice pilaf.
Although the price per pound is $18, Nathan is offering an introductory price of $15. That’s a bargain, and you know the shrimp source.
The 23-acre Helmuth farm in not on the beaten path, but it’s a tidy little farm that also raises horses and dogs. Nathan won’t be leaving his day job for a while, so order your shrimp ahead, and they’ll have the order on ice when you arrive.
