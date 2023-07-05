GOSHEN — This month the Goshen Cruise-in Car Show will be part of the First Friday celebration on Main Street.
“Pretty much anything you can imagine at a car show will be there," said Director of First Friday Amanda McMahon. "There will be anything from motorcycles to sports vehicles, and muscle cars.”
Originally intended as a cruising event in the downtown — a nod to the nostalgia of teens driving (and parking on) the streets of downtown Goshen before it was banned in the late 1980s — the cruise-in has been a part of the July First Friday celebration for a number of years. More recently, due to some street changes, it switched to a stationary event, as well as for safety reasons.
The event will be a judged classic car show, with multiple categories such as Best of Show, and prizes will be awarded.
McMahon said that she is most excited to see all of the different cars that people bring to the event.
“When people are signing up I only get to see the make and model, but once you actually see them in person you get to see all of the customization that people have done," she said. "It's always fun to see what people have done with their vehicles.”
This event will include food and beverages, and entertainment will be available for the whole family.
“Goshen Fire Department will be there, so kids and families can see the inside of a fire truck,” McMahon added.
For more information visit downtowngoshen.org/events/2023-july/.