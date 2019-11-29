GOSHEN — More than 800 people waited in the chilly morning air outside of Menard’s to catch early Black Friday deals on thousands of products.
Value-minded customers spread out to stores around the Maple City looking for cheap deals on everything from stocking stuffers to major electronic appliances.
Matt Remy, store manager at Menard’s, and Jay Jessen, front end manager, were on hand when the doors opened at 6 a.m.
“They were lined up to the church (Maple City Chapel),” Remy said. “It took 12 minutes to get everyone in.” He estimated there were 800 to 1,000 people standing in line and a steady stream of traffic followed the initial rush.
Menard’s offered sales storewide on a variety of consumables. The store does well and gains a lot of foot traffic on Black Friday each year because of discounts on everyday items, Remy said, adding, “Everybody needs a dog bed. ... It’s stuff you use daily in your home.”
The six-hour door busters brought customers in early. However, Menard’s is offering two days of deals, so shoppers have through Sunday to save.
“Today is our season,” Remy said. “It’s by far our busiest day. It kicks off the holiday shopping, definitely.”
It’s Remy’s first year as store manager, and he changed a few things up this year. Jessen has been at the store for 20 years and said each year it’s busy and this year was no different.
Shoppers Karen and Chris Mast of Syracuse said they weren’t in the morning rush, and instead came in at 8 a.m. to find deals.
“I used to work here and knew their Black Friday deals would be pretty good,” Chris said.
Karen said Menard’s was their first stop. She wanted to hit Target and Kohl’s yet Friday.
Aaron Pier of Shipshewana had the good fortune of inadvertently finding sales while picking up items for some home remodeling. He is installing a bay window and putting insulation in a room. The insulation he was purchasing is normally $16 per roll, but with a mail-in rebate Friday, it would only cost him $5 per roll.
Millersburg resident Kate Rink said Menard’s is her one-stop shopping for Black Friday. “I usually just come here,” she said. “They really do have good bargains.”
Rink was looking for stock stuffers and tools for her husband and sons.
Tractor Supply Co. also had a line when they opened Friday morning.
Store manager Jason Smith said about 20 to 30 people were lined up waiting for the store to open, and it’s been consistently busy since then.
“It’s a lot better than last year,” he said.
There was a lot of interest in safes, log splitters, kayaks and even cat litter. People were buying six to eight large pails of cat litter at a time, Smith said, laughingly adding, “I’m going to have to get a rain check for me at the end of the day.”
The sale continues all weekend. Rain checks are available for many items that sell out. But not all items, including safes, would be honored that way. Once those were sold, the stock is out, Smith said. Items purchased through a rain check are mostly guaranteed to be delivered before Christmas, he added.
“We’ve got some really good deals all weekend long,” Smith said, including the purchase of a 100-pound propane tank for $100, plus then filling the tank at a cost of about $60, he said.
A Garage-In-A-Box caught the eye of Don Stoeser of Goshen. He and TSC employee Casey Wilson were deciding on if the box would fit in Stoeser’s Prius and opted to give it a try.
“This is too good of a deal to pass up,” Stoeser said. The garage normally costs $500 and was $200 off.
A few aisles over, Dewayne Jordan of Goshen and Gary Groves of Bucyrus, Ohio, were inspecting a gun safe for Jordan. The Black Friday deal of saving $300 was what brought the two into the store, they said.
On the west side of Goshen at Once Upon a Child in Market Centre, Krystal Middleton of Lavalette, West Virginia, said the reason she was at Once Upon a Child was to be one of the first 50 people to receive a gift card. She also stated it was not her first time and has been Black Friday shopping for five to six years.
Bailey Howard of Elkhart said she was there to get Christmas gifts for her kids and she had started at 8 a.m.
Joseph Weiser contributed to this article.
