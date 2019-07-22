GOSHEN
Premiering this year at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Friday, Jurassic Kingdom, a youth-oriented presentation, has gained a large following, packing the bleachers almost every show Friday and Monday.
Founded by husband and wife Kayla and Herman Colonia, Jurassic Kingdom travels all over the United States performing educational entertainment programs to teach children about prehistoric times. The program operates between January and November.
According to Ronda Chupp, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair inner-grounds entertainment co-director, the fair seeks good, quality entertainment, especially for young fairgoers. The Jurassic Kingdom show offered the kind of entertainment the fair’s inner-grounds entertainment looks for, Chupp said.
The show consists of several remote-controlled rubber dinosaurs being brought out for the crowd to see and touch, making it a very interactive program. The dinosaurs featured in the show are the triceratops, the ankylosaurus, the dilophosaurus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.
In their show, Kayla and Herman attempt to present an accurate representation of the prehistoric animals by manipulating the remote-controlled dinosaur figures to fit their suspected personalities.
The dilophosaurus featured in the show squirted water out in the audience, mimicking the actual dinosaur’s predatory response. The triceratops maintained a calm attitude and the dilophosaurus was very feisty.
The T. Rex was the last dinosaur to make an appearance, warranting a huge and dynamic response from the audience.
According to Kayla Colonia, there are two different shows, showcasing a variety of different dinosaurs.
The screams and the shouts of excitement from the kids in attendance were a testament to the enjoyment of the show.
“I’ve been very impressed with the show and how well the performers are with the crowd,” Chupp said.
After the show, for $3, children are given an opportunity to take pictures with the Tyrannosaurus Rex as well as go fossil digging in a small sandbox.
“It’s a blast,” Kayla Colonia said. “Our show gives kids an opportunity to pet/touch the dinosaurs and learn. Come out for a good and family-friendly show.
This event is sponsored by Meijer.
For more information on the Jurassic Kingdom program, visit www.jurassickingdom.com.
