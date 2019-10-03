Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will visit Elkhart County Thursday to deliver a keynote address at ADEC’s Annual Celebration.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
“We are honored to host one of the state’s most influential advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at this year’s event,” said ADEC CEO and President Donna Belusar. “Lt. Gov. Crouch shares the same beliefs as those of us at ADEC: That individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve a life full of informed choices and greater opportunities.”
Crouch has served as Indiana’s lieutenant governor since January 2017 and previously served as the state’s auditor. Prior to that, she was a state representative for House District 78.
ADEC’s Annual Celebration also recognizes several of the individuals ADEC serves for the barriers they have overcome and the goals they have accomplished in the past year, whether in the workplace or the art studio.
Seating is limited, with tickets priced at $25 for individuals and $150 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at adecinc.com/celebrate or by visiting ADEC’s Gaining Grounds Coffee House in Bristol between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
