GOSHEN — Crossroads United Way serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties announced that its Strategic Investment Committee has approved $645,700 of new grants to nonprofit programs throughout the tri-county area.
This includes 35 programs in Elkhart County, three programs in LaGrange County, six programs in Noble County and eight programs that serve two or more of Crossroads counties.
The grants have been awarded to nonprofit partners whose programs focus on United Ways on health, education, and financial stability. Crossroads United Way supports programs that are working to create change for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed households, to move them from surviving to thriving. The ALICE population includes approximately 43% of the population in the service territory.
KIDS United (Education): $203,750
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, Northeastern Indiana CASA, Cole Center YMCA, Life and Family Services, The Crew Youth Center, Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center, Boys & Girls Club, ETHOS, Regality, CAPS, 4BBoxing Club, Elkhart Community Schools, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Elkhart Education Foundation, Boy Scouts, LaSalle Council, CARE University, Five Star Life, Michiana Public Broadcasting, Friend of Goshen Public Library, and Youth for Christ.
Financial Stability: $174,200
LaGrange County Council on Aging, Cancer Services of Northeastern IN, Inspiration Ministries, Catholic Charities, The Arc Noble County Foundation, LaCasa of Goshen, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Ryan’s Place, Council on Aging, Stable Grounds, SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, Cultivate Culinary, and Project SCOPE.
Basic Needs/Emergency Assistance: $267,750
The Salvation Army Elkhart, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, St. Martin’s Healthcare, Community Health Clinic, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army Goshen, YWCA North Central Indiana, Church Community Services, Center for Healing and Hope, Lexington House of Elkhart, Elkhart County Clubhouse, Hearts United for Bristol, Harold McMillen Center for Health Education.