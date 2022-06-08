Crossings set to be closed through end of week

GOSHEN — Several railroad crossings in Goshen have been closed, with some continuing to be closed this week, as Norfolk Southern repairs or rebuilds them.
The following crossings are expected to re-open today: New York Street, East Purl Street and East Reynolds Street. Others are expected to remain closed through the end of the week: First Street, East Lincoln Avenue, Washington Street, East Jefferson Street and East Jackson Street.
Norfolk Southern also plans to work on the Madison Street crossing today.
“The crossing at Kercher Road is also closed,” City Communications Coordinator Sharon Hernandez said by telephone Wednesday, adding that the city does not have control of NS projects. “We try to stay in communication with them about any work they do on the crossings. We don’t have control over when these closings happen, so the best we can do is get information from them.”
The following are some of Goshen’s road restrictions:
• Pavement Replacement — Meadows of College Green and the Terraces of College Green, set to reopen Aug. 1.
• Madison Street Repaving — Main Street to Penguin Point, reopening today.
• Repaving — Huron Street — Pike Street to Wilkinson Street, throughout June
• Utility installation on Indiana Avenue at Pike Street — closure of northbound lanes on Indiana Avenue, June 13-16
• The Indiana Department of Transportation’s replacement of the Ind. 119 bridge over Ind. 119, June 20-Nov. 9
• College Avenue repaving from the railroad to 15th Street, July
• Utility installation on Indiana Avenue, north of Ind. 119 — lane restrictions, August
There are several more projects, but no dates have been assigned to them.
For more updates on road closures this summer, follow the City of Goshen on Facebook at The City of Goshen, Indiana or look for updates at goshenindiana.org/blog.