CROMWELL — The Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to a report of a chimney fire that had spread to the roof of the structure in the 9000 block of E. Lilac Lane at 3:55 a.m. Saturday.
"Upon the arrival of the first fire department personnel, flames were visible on most of the roof of the structure," according to a news release. "All occupants and animals had evacuated the structure prior to fire department arrival with no reported injury. Three occupants and two dogs were reported to have been inside of the structure when the fire was discovered by the occupants.
"There were operational smoke alarms inside of the structure at the time of the fire, although the smoke alarms reportedly did not activate due to the fire initially reported as being above the level of the smoke alarms in the attic area and on the roof of the structure."
The fire was brought under control at 5:28 a.m., and crews cleared the scene at 9:12 a.m.
40 firefighters from five departments battled the 3,200 square foot structure fire. The North Webster/ Tippecanoe Fire Territory; the Benton Township Fire Department; the Cromwell/ Sparta Township Fire Department and the Milford/ Van Buren Township Fire Department all provided assistance to the Turkey Creek Fire Territory. The Milford/ Van Buren Township Fire Department and Lutheran EMS provided standby for the Turkey Creek Fire Territory.
The structure and contents are considered a total loss as a result of the structure fire with damages estimated at over $500,000, the release added. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.
