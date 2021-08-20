ELKHART — Some superheroes save the world. Others just try to not sink their cardboard boats.
Contestants in cardboard boats, designed with a superhero theme, attempted to make a full circle around the pond in front of Crossroads United Way off of C.R. 17 Friday afternoon.
“We just went in strong and we came out strong,” said Jenna Crump of Team Beacon. “We saw all the other competitors behind us, but we didn’t let it phase us. We had that water coming in, saw that buoy there, and moved that buoy and kept paddling.”
The annual event kicked off earlier in the day with food and entertainment, but the pièce de résistance launched at about 3 p.m.
Contestants carried their inventive boat designs to the shore for the Great Cardboard Boat Race, a community contest that raises some money while people have fun.
“We’re doing really good,” said Tim “Bear” Sloma of Team Utilimaster. “Out our three boats we’ve won two of the heats, and our third boat came in second. So we got two in the championship and one in the Crusade race.”
The hope as the teams set the boats in the water is to stay buoyant and not send the crew into the drink. They are not always successful.
