ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 516 S. Fourth St. late Sunday evening.
The call came in at 11:23 p.m., an EFD news release stated
“Upon arrival, fire was showing on the north side of the structure,” the release stated. “Hand lines were used to contain the fire to a small area of the structure. The structure was searched for occupants, and everyone made it safely out of the structure. Once the fire was knocked down, crews found some hidden fire in the walls and extinguished it as well. Once the fire was completely out fire crew cleaned up and returned to service.”
No injuried were reported, and the fire was listed as accidental.