Raw carrots have become such a staple of the American diet.
They’re easy, they’re recognizable and they taste pretty OK, I guess. You’ll find them cut into sticks in packed lunches, in the form of baby carrots in a child’s snack or the dominant veggie on the platter at any party or picnic. And there’s nothing wrong with that, I suppose, but including something because it’s the least offensive veggie to the greatest amount of people is hardly celebratory, is it?
There’s long been a myth that eating carrots is good for your eyesight, but that was due to a propaganda campaign in World War II.
The British Royal Air Force credited the eating of carrots by their pilots for their newfound accuracy at shooting down German planes, in order to not let information about their new targeting system get out.
They also had advertisements telling the populace that eating carrots would help them see in the black outs. Ridiculous, but effective.
Carrots do have a lot of vitamin A, which is helpful in maintaining good eyesight, but there is no “seeing in the dark” superpower as a reward, sorry. Another myth about carrots, blamed entirely on Bugs Bunny, is that they are a favorite of rabbits. That is also not really true. If you give a rabbit a choice between carrots or a pile of leafy greens, they will go for the greens every time.
When you think of cooked carrots, you probably think unattractive, mushy, overcooked or tasteless. But there are better ways to cook and celebrate the carrot, and this is the perfect time of year to do so.
The recipe below is a variation on roasted carrots, which mixes sweet and savory, and retains some amazing texture. It’s not only delicious, but a beautiful side dish you can be proud of, and you should have no problem getting the kids to eat.
Honey Roasted Carrots
Ingredients:
2 lbs. carrots, peeled
Salt and pepper
½ tsp. cumin
2 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. olive oil
Sea salt, optional, for finishing
Directions:
1. Peel 2 pounds of carrots, and cut into quarters, lengthwise. If they’re smaller carrots, just halve them.
2. Place in large mixing bowl, and add salt and pepper, and a ½ tsp. of cumin.
3. Drizzle 2 tbsp. of olive oil onto carrots, followed by 2 tbsp. of honey.
4. Mix to coat all the carrots, and then spread them out flat on a sheet pan.
5. Cook in a 425-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender.
6. Optional: Garnish cooked carrots with some sea salt.
Miranda Beverly is a freelance writer, editor and food enthusiast. She can be reached at mbeverlygill@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.