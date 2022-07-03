Injuries of varying degrees were reported in a total of four crashes which took place in Goshen and Elkhart County Friday and Saturday, including two hit and run incidents.
At 10:20 p.m. Saturday a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Justin Ham, 21, Goshen, was traveling west on C.R. 20 approaching the intersection of Ind. 15, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Ham's vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by 2005 Ford SUV driven by Juan Ontiveros-Gonzales, 34, Goshen. Ham, Ontiveros-Gonzales, and two passengers, Jose Ontiveros-Gonzales, 22, Goshen, and Victor Hugo, 29, Goshen, all reported injuries and were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for assessments.
Three vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision crash which took place Friday at 10:31 a.m. Jullianne Hirsch, 49, Elkhart, was driving a 2022 Dodge Van northwest on US Highway 33, as was Nikki Strycker, 60, Goshen, when a third vehicle struck Hirsch's vehicle from behind, causing her vehicle to strike the vehicle driven by Strycker. The vehicle that struck Hirsch then fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival. A passenger in Strycker's vehicle reported pain to her neck and head and was taken to Goshen Hospital.
At 12:15 p.m. Friday a 2016 Nissan Quest, driven by Janice Troyer, 41, Goshen, was preparing to turn into a private drive in the 900 block of W. Pike Street when her vehicle pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Ryan Nolan, 23, Goshen, which struck the rear side of vehicle driven by Troyer, who claimed that she was motioned to make the turn by another vehicle and believed the other lane was clear, not seeing the motorcycle until the collision, the report stated. Nolan reported injuries and was tended to by medics but denied further medical attention.
Another hit and run crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lincolnway East and and Eisenhower Drive , when Ariana Hernandez, 22, Cromwell, reported that she was struck from behind by another vehicle, which then left the scene, turning and heading into Greencroft Manor. Both Hernandez and her passenger reported pain and were tended to by medics but declined to be taken to the hospital.
ARRESTS
- Donavan McDaniel, 23, Goshen, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Saturday on an out-of-state warrant and a on a charge of providing a false name and identity, after officers responded to 9th and Purl streets for a traffic stop. McDaniel was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
- Matthew Martin, 27, was arrested on a charge of theft at 7:28 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Meijer on Elkhart Road. He was cited and released with a pending court date.
- Juan Ortega-Serna, 27, and Nicholas Wagner, 22, both of Goshen, were arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, competing in a speed contest and reckless driving, after officers responded to the 3000 block of Elkhart Road at 11:44 p.m. Saturday. Both were taken to the ECJ.
- Paul David Goldsworthy, 27, homeless, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct/noise and resisting law enforcement/arrest at 9:48 a.m. Friday, after officers responded to the Walgreens on Lincolnway East. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Otha Nowlin, Sr., 52, was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and prior conviction/strangulation at 9:26 a.m. Friday after officers responded to a domestic physical altercation in the 100 block of Roxbury Park, Goshen. A 16-year-old victim sustained injuries and was taken to Goshen Hosptial. Nowlin was taken to the ECJ.
- Delilah Martinez, 49, was arrested on a charge of possession paraphernalia at 6:21 p.m. Friday after officers responded to E. Washington and S. 7th streets for reports of a female on a bicycle disregarding a stop sign. She was released from the scene with a pending court date.
- Marcos Ayala, 21, Goshen was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 7:01 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a traffic stop at Lincoln and Indiana Avenues. He was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Duane Forsberg, 65, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery, after officers responded to a location on Richmond Court. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Travis Smith, 31, Middlebury, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a traffic stop in the 500 block of Chicago Avenue at 9:56 p.m. Friday, following a pursuit which resulted in property damage. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Troy Garber, 31, Goshen, was arrested on warrants from Elkhart County as well as on charges of possession of paraphernalia, false informing, criminal mischief and intimidation. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Wade Mayberry, 67, Pamela, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, after a traffic stop was made for a driving not using headlights after sunset. He was taken to the ECJ.
- Nathan Carper, 34, Goshen, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia, as well as warrants from Elkhart County and Cass County, Michigan, at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, after police responded to an individual fleeing in a vehicle after refusing to leave the 7/11 gas station. He was taken to the ECJ.
THEFT OF SCOOTER
Brian Jackson, 54, Bristol, reported that his scooter was stolen while parked at 418 E. Lincoln Ave.
THEFT OF TRAILER
Maria Latisnere, 35, Goshen, reported that her trailer was stolen in the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue by an unknown person.