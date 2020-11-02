MIDDLEBURY — A Goshen man has died about two weeks after he was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash near Middlebury.
Lavon Yoder, 45, died while receiving care at a local hospice center on Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Yoder was one of two people injured in the Oct. 14 crash at U.S. 20 and C.R. 27. A pickup truck had rear-ended a van that was stopped and pushed it into the middle of the intersection. A tractor-trailer then struck the van before colliding with the tractor-trailer Yoder drove.
Yoder was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for head injuries, police originally said after the crash.
The van’s drive had also been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
