An 18-year-old Bristol woman was killed in an early-morning vehicle crash Monday.
Elkhart County police report Jordan Hoff was driving a 2003 Toyota passenger car west on C.R. 8, west of C.R. 131, when her vehicle left the north side of the road and struck a tree. Police said Hoff died at the scene.
Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
WOMAN WARNED ABOUT DISTURBANCE
Goshen police warned Lori Arnold of Goshen to stop playing a siren over a megaphone outside the police and courts building, 111 E. Jefferson St., at 6:34 p.m. Monday. Police said Arnold was asked to stop making the noise as it was disrupting a City Council meeting that was taking place inside. The police report states Arnold reportedly refused to do so.
A report has been sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the report states.
ARRESTS
• Rey Alvarez, 31, 2201 Leer St., South Bend, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East on charges of driving while his license was suspended and possession of marijuana.
He was released pending a court date.
• Noah White, 25, 608 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation early Tuesday.
White is accused of injuring a woman at his home around 2 a.m.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRASHES
• Tiwan Jennings, South Bend, reported to Goshen police that he was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle collision at 4:19 p.m. Monday at 2703 College Ave.
• Karen Martin reported to Elkhart County Police she was in a vehicle crash at 9:31 a.m. Monday at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 13 near Goshen and the other driver fled the scene. The police report described the other vehicle as a dark colored mini-van with front end damage.
VANDALISM
• Walter Lippincott III of Goshen reported to Goshen police at 5:12 am. Tuesday that someone damaged his vehicle overnight while it was parked at 1828 Westplains Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.