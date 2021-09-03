ELKHART — An Elkhart woman died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
A Hummer, driven by Alejandro Garcilazo Bedolla, 24, collided with two motorcycles driven by Deborah Holmes, Elkhart, and David Wysong, Elkhart, as Garcilazo Bedolla turned left in front of them on South Main Street at the U.S. 20 bypass around 2:40 p.m., Elkhart police said in a news release.
Holmes, 53, was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. She later died as a result of her injuries, police said.
Wysong was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Garcilazo Bedolla did not report any injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
