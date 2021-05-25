GOSHEN — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash between a semitractor and motorcycle at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 17.
According to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Brian Holloman, the semitractor was turning east onto C.R. 38 and the motorcycle was heading north on C.R. 17 when the crash occurred.
According to a Goshen fire official, the cause of the fire was a direct result of the collision of the two vehicles, however, the investigation is continuing.
