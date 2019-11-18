ELKHART — A Concord bus driver and a bus aide received minor injuries during a collision Monday morning. No students were injured, according to Concord spokesperson Julie Beer.
Beer said the crash occurred at 6:14 a.m. while the bus was traveling west on Mishawaka Road. A sport utility vehicle traveling south on C.R. 107 collided with the front passenger side of the bus and the bus was pushed of the south side of the road. In her news release, Beer said after the initial impact the SUV spun and collided with a pole before stopping. She said three people in the SUV were transported to a hospital. No names were released.
There was one West Side Elementary School student and two students from Concord Junior High on the bus when the crash occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.