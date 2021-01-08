SHIPSHEWANA — A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Shipshewana Tuesday.
A car driven by Yu Nud, Fort Wayne, collided with a service truck driven by Tommy Hemminger, Sturgis, Michigan, at C.R. 200 South and Ind. 5 around 2:40 p.m. In a news release, LaGrange County police said Yu Nud, who was on C.R. 200, failed to stop at the intersection prior to the collision.
A passenger in Yu Nud’s car, Ha Le-Ma Be, 44, Fort Wayne, died after the crash, according to the release. Another passenger, Spee Ma Be, was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive medical treatment for injuries.
Yu Nud was also taken to a hospital to receive treatment.
Hemminger apparently reported no injuries, according to the release.
